Pierz Pioneers Chase Fifth State Title Under The Big Stadium Lights
Pierz football is in pursuit of their 5th state championship in school history as they get set to play Waseca in the Class 3A championship at the Prep Bowl on Saturday, November 28 at U.S. Bank Stadium at 1pm.
A Pierz Tradition
The head coach of the 12-0 Pioneers is Danny Saehr. He's in his 8th year as head coach having served as an assistant coached 17 years prior. Saehr believes Pierz has been able to build their success based on commitment from coaches, players, parents and outstanding community support. Saehr says many of their coaches are Pierz graduates who've participated in past playoff games and state championships. Pierz has won state titles in 2004, 2015, 2017 and 2019.
How Pierz Got Here
Pierz earned a trip to the State Championship after posting a 62-21 win over St. Croix Lutheran Academy in the State Semifinals last week. Saehr says they enjoy playing indoors at U.S. Bank Stadium because the conditions allow them to use their entire playbook.
Top Contributors
Saehr says Pierz has "17 outstanding seniors". He says top contributors include Brayden Foust (RB/DB), Nick Virnig (TE/LB), Sawyer Lochner (RB/LB) Tyler Kimman (WR/FS), and Preston Saehr (QB). Foust has 31 rushing touchdowns on 110 carries, Kimman has 10 touchdowns and 600+ yards receiving. Danny Saehr says "we truly are a team...we are athletic, we have depth". He says their offensive and defensive lines aren't big compared to many other teams but Spaehr says they built their game plans on their personnel and line quickness.
Who is Waseca
Waseca defeated Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 20-8 in their state semifinal game last week to improve to 12-1. Waseca lost to Annandale in the State Championship game last season. Saehr says Waseca is "very well coached and fundamentally sound." He expects "one heck of a battle".
Community Support
The community has been backing the Pierz football team for years. Saehr says their support for the semifinal game was outstanding and he expects a big turnout Saturday when they play for the State Title.
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Danny Saehr, click below.
Pierz Football Roster
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|1
|Parker Talberg
|WR
|6'1"
|155
|SR
|2
|Brandon Kimman
|WR
|6'2"
|165
|SR
|3
|Nolan Schlieman
|QB
|6'0"
|160
|SO
|4
|Evan Kraska
|RB
|5'10"
|170
|JR
|5
|George Toops
|QB
|6'3"
|170
|SR
|6
|Preston Saehr
|QB
|5'11"
|175
|JR
|7
|Nicholas Virnig
|TE
|6'3"
|185
|SR
|8
|Sawyer Lochner
|RB
|6'2"
|180
|SR
|9
|Logan Kimman
|WR
|6'0"
|160
|SO
|10
|Tyler Kimman
|WR
|6'0"
|160
|SR
|11
|Brandon Solinger
|WR
|6'4"
|190
|SR
|12
|Channce Trutwin
|WR
|5'9"
|155
|JR
|13
|Jaxsen Hardy
|WR
|6'2"
|160
|SR
|16
|Easton Stangl-McCann
|RB
|5'7"
|125
|FR
|18
|Brady Pohlkamp
|QB
|6'2"
|140
|FR
|20
|Paul Nieman
|RB
|6'1"
|180
|SR
|21
|Elijah Dzieweczynski
|OL
|5'9"
|FR
|22
|Gauge Talberg
|WR
|5'5"
|115
|FR
|23
|Colton Girtz
|WR
|6'0"
|150
|JR
|25
|Aalyus Curwick
|WR
|5'7"
|150
|SO
|26
|Brayden Foust
|RB
|5'9"
|170
|SR
|28
|Blake Virnig
|RB
|5'10"
|175
|SO
|30
|Parker Kimman
|RB
|5'9"
|175
|SO
|32
|Oliver Kessler
|TE
|5'11"
|140
|FR
|33
|Travis Young
|RB
|5'10"
|145
|FR
|34
|Drew Sadlovsky
|RB
|5'8"
|140
|FR
|42
|Jackson Virnig
|TE
|6'0"
|140
|FR
|50
|Andrew Tax
|OL
|6'2"
|180
|SO
|51
|Callan Wagner
|OL
|5'10"
|170
|SO
|52
|Jayden Zajac
|OL
|6'0"
|195
|JR
|53
|Edwardo Ruiz Martinez
|OL
|5'10"
|210
|SR
|54
|Owen Wall
|OL
|6'4"
|220
|SR
|55
|Brecken Andres
|OL
|5'11"
|210
|SR
|56
|Kaleb Girtz
|OL
|6'3"
|200
|SR
|58
|Eli Gaffke
|OL
|6'0"
|185
|JR
|60
|Braydin Olesch
|OL
|6'2"
|180
|SR
|62
|Greyson Hanneken
|OL
|5'10"
|FR
|63
|Matthew Wagner
|OL
|5'10"
|170
|FR
|64
|Kaeden Kapsner
|OL
|6'0"
|180
|JR
|65
|Joseph Smude
|OL
|5'11"
|220
|JR
|66
|Colton Brau
|OL
|5'10"
|200
|JR
|72
|Arthur Gahbow
|OL
|5'10"
|260
|SO
|73
|Westin Hoheisel
|OL
|6'4"
|200
|JR
|78
|Nathan Posch
|K
|6'1"
|250
|SR
|84
|Daniel Litke
|TE
|6'3"
|190
|JR
|88
|Bo Woitalla
|TE
|6'2"
|200
|SR