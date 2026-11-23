Pierz football is in pursuit of their 5th state championship in school history as they get set to play Waseca in the Class 3A championship at the Prep Bowl on Saturday, November 28 at U.S. Bank Stadium at 1pm.

A Pierz Tradition

The head coach of the 12-0 Pioneers is Danny Saehr. He's in his 8th year as head coach having served as an assistant coached 17 years prior. Saehr believes Pierz has been able to build their success based on commitment from coaches, players, parents and outstanding community support. Saehr says many of their coaches are Pierz graduates who've participated in past playoff games and state championships. Pierz has won state titles in 2004, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

How Pierz Got Here

Pierz earned a trip to the State Championship after posting a 62-21 win over St. Croix Lutheran Academy in the State Semifinals last week. Saehr says they enjoy playing indoors at U.S. Bank Stadium because the conditions allow them to use their entire playbook.

Photo courtesy of Dave Rocheleau Photo courtesy of Dave Rocheleau

Top Contributors

Saehr says Pierz has "17 outstanding seniors". He says top contributors include Brayden Foust (RB/DB), Nick Virnig (TE/LB), Sawyer Lochner (RB/LB) Tyler Kimman (WR/FS), and Preston Saehr (QB). Foust has 31 rushing touchdowns on 110 carries, Kimman has 10 touchdowns and 600+ yards receiving. Danny Saehr says "we truly are a team...we are athletic, we have depth". He says their offensive and defensive lines aren't big compared to many other teams but Spaehr says they built their game plans on their personnel and line quickness.

Who is Waseca

Waseca defeated Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 20-8 in their state semifinal game last week to improve to 12-1. Waseca lost to Annandale in the State Championship game last season. Saehr says Waseca is "very well coached and fundamentally sound." He expects "one heck of a battle".

Community Support

The community has been backing the Pierz football team for years. Saehr says their support for the semifinal game was outstanding and he expects a big turnout Saturday when they play for the State Title.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Danny Saehr, click below.

Pierz Football Roster

Number Name Position Height Weight Year 1 Parker Talberg WR 6'1" 155 SR 2 Brandon Kimman WR 6'2" 165 SR 3 Nolan Schlieman QB 6'0" 160 SO 4 Evan Kraska RB 5'10" 170 JR 5 George Toops QB 6'3" 170 SR 6 Preston Saehr QB 5'11" 175 JR 7 Nicholas Virnig TE 6'3" 185 SR 8 Sawyer Lochner RB 6'2" 180 SR 9 Logan Kimman WR 6'0" 160 SO 10 Tyler Kimman WR 6'0" 160 SR 11 Brandon Solinger WR 6'4" 190 SR 12 Channce Trutwin WR 5'9" 155 JR 13 Jaxsen Hardy WR 6'2" 160 SR 16 Easton Stangl-McCann RB 5'7" 125 FR 18 Brady Pohlkamp QB 6'2" 140 FR 20 Paul Nieman RB 6'1" 180 SR 21 Elijah Dzieweczynski OL 5'9" FR 22 Gauge Talberg WR 5'5" 115 FR 23 Colton Girtz WR 6'0" 150 JR 25 Aalyus Curwick WR 5'7" 150 SO 26 Brayden Foust RB 5'9" 170 SR 28 Blake Virnig RB 5'10" 175 SO 30 Parker Kimman RB 5'9" 175 SO 32 Oliver Kessler TE 5'11" 140 FR 33 Travis Young RB 5'10" 145 FR 34 Drew Sadlovsky RB 5'8" 140 FR 42 Jackson Virnig TE 6'0" 140 FR 50 Andrew Tax OL 6'2" 180 SO 51 Callan Wagner OL 5'10" 170 SO 52 Jayden Zajac OL 6'0" 195 JR 53 Edwardo Ruiz Martinez OL 5'10" 210 SR 54 Owen Wall OL 6'4" 220 SR 55 Brecken Andres OL 5'11" 210 SR 56 Kaleb Girtz OL 6'3" 200 SR 58 Eli Gaffke OL 6'0" 185 JR 60 Braydin Olesch OL 6'2" 180 SR 62 Greyson Hanneken OL 5'10" FR 63 Matthew Wagner OL 5'10" 170 FR 64 Kaeden Kapsner OL 6'0" 180 JR 65 Joseph Smude OL 5'11" 220 JR 66 Colton Brau OL 5'10" 200 JR 72 Arthur Gahbow OL 5'10" 260 SO 73 Westin Hoheisel OL 6'4" 200 JR 78 Nathan Posch K 6'1" 250 SR 84 Daniel Litke TE 6'3" 190 JR 88 Bo Woitalla TE 6'2" 200 SR