The St. Cloud State men's and women's basketball team played their NSIC openers Tuesday night at Halenbeck Hall with mixed results. The SCSU men defeated Minnesota State-Mankato 82-78 while the women lost to the Mavericks 74-67.

SCSU Men Rally in 2nd Half

The SCSU men trailed 39-37 at halftime but outscored Mankato 45-39 in the 2nd half. SCSU was led in scoring by Kynan Philippe with 24 points, Lee Marks III and Nate Dahl each scored 14 points for the Huskies. The SCSU men are 5-1.

SCSU Women Come Up Short

The SCSU women trailed by 8 at halftime and by 10 after the 3rd quarter. SCSU was led in scoring by Morgan Korf with 17 points, Alana Zarneke added 12 points and Reagan Briggs had 11 points. The SCSU women are 4-1.

What's Next

The SCSU women will play in a 2-day tournament Friday and Saturday in Lakeland, Florida. The Huskies will play Florida Southern at 1pm Friday and Lynn University at 11am Saturday. Both SCSU basketball teams will host Winona State next Wednesday, December 2.