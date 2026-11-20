The Minnesota State High School League State Football Tournament got underway on Thursday at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis with four games throughout the day.

CLASS AAAA

ORONO 29, WILLMAR 7

The Spartans scored 14 first quarter points and led 14-7 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.

Alex Hoppe threw for 85 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinals, with Nickoli Vogel hauling in the scoring pass. Orono quarterback threw for 71 yards and a touchdown but did most of his damage on the ground with 24 carries for 125 yards and three scores.

NINE-MAN

BORDER WEST 40, KITTSON CO CENTRAL 34

Border West sprinted out to a 20-0 halftime lead and led 32-14 early in the fourth quarter but needed a touchdown with just 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Kittson County Central had scored three touchdowns in just over five minutes of game time to take a two-point lead with 4:09 left in the game.

HILLS-BEAVER CREEK 51, CROMWELL-WRIGHT 7

The teams traded touchdowns on their opening possessions but it was all Patriots after that as they led 30-7 at the half and didn't look back.

CLASS AAAAAA

CHAMPLIN PARK 28, CENTENNIAL 13

The game was tied 7-7 at halftime before Centennial's field goal midway through the third quarter gave the Cougars a 10-7 lead heading into the fourth.

However, Champlin Park's Miles Felton scored three of his four touchdowns of the night in the fourth quarter to help the Patriots pull away for the win.

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

CLASS AA

JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL vs REDWOOD VALLEY - 9 AM

CLASS AAAA

FERGUS FALLS vs BYRON - 11:30 AM

CLASS AAAAA

MANKATO WEST vs MONTICELLO - 2 PM

CLASS AA

HAWLEY vs CALEDONIA - 4:30 PM

CLASS AAAAAA

MINNETONKA vs ROSEMOUNT 7:30 PM