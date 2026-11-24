The Cathedral boys hockey team is embarking on another season with the bar set high. The Crusaders have made it to 4 straight Class A state tournaments which includes a State Championship in 2023-2024, a 2nd place finish in 2024-2025 and a consolation championship last season.

Expectations

Cathedral head coach Robbie Stocker joined on WJON to discuss their expectations this season. He says "the bar is always set high for this program as they want to win a state championship every year." Stocker feels it was a successful season last year despite not winning a state championship as they overcame a 1-4 start to qualify for State while posting a 19-12 record with a State Consolation Championship.

Lots of New Faces

Cathedral graduated 14 seniors with many of them key contributors on the roster. Stocker says they have a number of players coming up from youth association, their JV team and a couple of transfers. Stocker says key returnees include Brandan White, Bo Schmidt, Eli Van Heel, Talen Ruprecht and Trevor Hall. Stocker is also excited about Ryker Smith, Bentley Rengel, Trevor Bye and Tommy Anderson.

Early Season Challenges

Cathedral opens the season with challenging games at Breck on Tuesday, December 1 before hosting depending Class A Champion, Warroad on Saturday, December 5. Stocker likes to schedule tough non conference opponents to help find out where they are at. Cathedral lost early season matchups with Breck and Warroad last season. Stocker believes Warroad may be better this year than they were last season.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Robbie Stocker, click below.