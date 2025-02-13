Royalton Girls Basketball Enjoying a Great Season

The Royalton girls basketball team is 23-0 entering their game Thursday against Paynesville. Royals head coach Brad Baumann, and players Chloe Reedy, Haylie Wolbeck, Maddison Albright, and Alise Schoenrock joined me on WJON. Baumann says he knew coming into the season this could be a special team with the players they had coming back. He says the players were present in the offseason and really put the work in. Baumann believes they were really tested early in the season with close wins over Annandale, Cathedral and Milaca. After posting those wins he felt this could really be a special group.

Royalton Girls Basketball 2024-2025 (photo courtesy of Brad Baumann)

Hailey Wolbeck says team has great chemistry and balance on the court. She indicates when someone has an off game there are others who can pick them up. Chloe Reedy leads the Royals averaging 15.3 points per game followed by Wolbeck averaging 14.0 points a game and Alise Schoenrock averaging 13.1 points a game. Wolbeck averages 11.5 rebounds and Schoenrock averages 7.2 rebounds a game.

Royalton Girls Basketball (photo courtesy of Brad Baumann)

Schoenrock says they have great balanced scoring and that balance has been a good aspect for the team. Chloe Reedy says this group really works well together to help produce wins. She says playing good defense and distributing the ball to open players is another reason for their success.

Maddison Albright says one of their goals was to win the conference championship and they've accomplished that. Their next goal is the close the season well and do well in the section playoffs.

Baumann says the section is very tough with Sauk Centre, Albany, Milaca, Annandale and others posing a threat. The Royals narrowly defeated Osakis by 3 points on Monday February 10.

Royalton has never won a section championship in either boys or girls basketball so Baumann says this would be a huge accomplishment for the school and community. The players say it would be awesome to make it to the state tournament and give them a memory they would have for a lifetime.

Royalton Girls Basketball Varsity Roster:

Number Name Position Height Year 1 Reedy, Chloe 5'5 8 2 Wolbeck, Haylie 5'10 11 3 Albright, Maddison 5'6 11 4 Block, Emily 5'3 11 5 Hagen, Clara 5'9 10 11 Hoheisel, Kaylee 5'3 9 12 Rodeski, Dakarei 5'11 11 13 Gardas, Lydia 5'5 9 20 Schoenrock, Alise 6'0 10 21 Ward, Emma 6'0 10 22 Hayes, Mya 5'7 9 23 Yourczek, Libby 5'6 11 30 Pallansch, Bethany 6'1 9 31 Schoenrock, Addison 6'1 12 45 Prokott, Lydia 5'10" 11

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Brad, Hailey, Alise, Chloe and Maddison, it is available below.