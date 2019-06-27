Rox Win 7th in a Row Thursday

Saint Cloud -- Saint Cloud would take game one from Waterloo, winning 5-3 at Joe Faber Field.

Waterloo would be the first team to score as they would score three runs in the first three innings to make the score 3-0. Saint Cloud would not go down quietly however. They would score two runs in the bottom of the third, one on a rbi double by Brady Harlen to make it 3-1. Then Jordan Barth of the Rox would hit a single that would bring home a run to make it 3-2.

Saint Cloud would tie the game in the bottom of the fifth on a putout by Jordan Barth to make it 3-3. Then in the same inning they would take the lead 4-3 on a sac fly by Garrett Delano. They would add an insurance run in the bottom of the 7th thanks to an rbi triple by Hance Smith to make it 5-3.

The Rox, who are now 19-11 and winners of seven in a row, will play game two against Waterloo at Joe Faber Field Friday. You can hear the game on 1390 Granite City Sports. Pre-game show starts at 6:35 p.m.