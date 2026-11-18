The St. Cloud State women's basketball team improved to 3-0 Tuesday night with a dominating 74-45 win over Bemidji State. The Huskies led 32-19 at halftime and expanded on their lead in the 2nd half.

Top Scorers

Ashley Sawicki led the Huskies with 18 points with both Abigail O'Reilly and Alana Zarneke each contributed 10 points. O'Reilly and Sawicki each had 7 rebounds to lead the team.

What's Next

SCSU will host Northern Michigan Friday night at 5:30pm.