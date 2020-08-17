Rox Pitcher Landen Bourassa [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud Rox enter the final week of the regular season with a 24-12 record and a share of first place in the Minnesota/Iowa pod. The Rox have four games left this season.

Pitcher Landen Bourassa joined the Rox from the University of San Francisco. Bourassa recently wrapped up his abbreviated senior season with the Dons and plans to return for his extra year of eligibility in 2021.

Bourassa joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Monday to discuss his journey from Canada to San Francisco, his recovery from Tommy John surgery, how he ended up in St. Cloud and more.

