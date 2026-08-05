The St. Cloud Rox fell to the Mankato MoonDogs by an 11-8 final score on Tuesday night in their final road game of the regular season.

ROX STRIKE FIRST

Each team scored a first-inning run, with St. Cloud starting the scoring on Brett White's RBI groundout. The Rox would take a 3-1 lead in the top of the third inning when a pair of runs scored on a Mankato error.

However, the MoonDogs would plate six runs in the bottom of the third inning to jump out to a 7-3 lead before adding single runs in the each of the fourth and fifth innings.

ROX RALLY LATE

St. Cloud rallied for five runs in the seventh inning to make it a one-run game. Jackson Akin knocked in White with a single, Nolan Geislinger drove in Colton Rother and Jaixen Frost with a single and Owen Estabrook drove in Akin with a single.

Mankato was able to not only extinguish the rally, but also add two runs in the bottom of the seventh to take an 11-8 lead that would prove to be the final score.

NEXT UP

The Rox will wrap up the regular season with a four-game homestand beginning on Wednesday night when they host Mankato at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

St. Cloud will finish the regular season on Saturday night before hosting a playoff game on Monday, August 10th.