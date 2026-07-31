The St. Cloud Rox dropped the first game of their two-game trip to Wisconsin on Thursday, falling 4-3 to the La Crosse Loggers. The Rox are now 37-24 on the season after the loss.

The Rox jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning but saw their lead fizzle late, as the Loggers scored two runs in the game's final two innings to earn the win in front of over 2,000 fans at Copeland Park.

ROX START STRONG

Brett White started the scoring for the Rox in the top of the first inning with one-out RBI single to plate Aidan Mouton. St. Cloud made the score 2-0 on a Colton Rother groundout, then took a 3-0 lead when Jaixen Frost's double scored White.

However, the Loggers pitching staff would keep the Rox off the board for the remainder of the game while scoring single runs in the second, third, eighth and ninth inning. La Crosse scored the game-winning run after a leadoff walk and a pair of singles in the bottom of the ninth.

ROX REPORT

Seven different batters registered hits for the Rox, with Rother and Frost each contributing doubles in the loss. Ethan Farrow lasted 3.1 innings in his start on the mound for St. Cloud and allowed two runs on five hits.

NEXT UP

The Rox will wrap up their series with the Loggers in Wisconsin on Friday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.. The Rox return home for games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at Joe Faber Field.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.