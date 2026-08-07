The St. Cloud Rox let an early lead slip away in a 5-2 loss to the Mankato MoonDogs on Thursday, August 6th at Joe Faber Field. The loss drops the Rox to 40-27 on the season with two games remaining before the playoffs begin on Sunday in Willmar.

Colton Rother provided some early offense for the Rox with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning that staked St. Cloud to a 2-0 lead. Unfortunately, those would be the only runs scored by the Rox despite pounding out nine hits and walking twice.

Mankato scored thrice in the third inning and charted single runs in each of the fifth and seventh innings. St. Cloud committed three errors in the loss.

Brandon Pelechowicz took the loss for the Rox after allowing three earned runs (four total) on six hits and four walks while striking out five MoonDogs batters.

St. Cloud will welcome the Minot Hot Tots to town for a regular season-ending two game series at Faber Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on Friday night with fireworks to follow the game, while Saturday's Fan Appreciation Night game is set for a 6:35 p.m. start.

The Rox will also host the Willmar Stingers for a playoff game on Monday, August 10th.