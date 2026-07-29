The St. Cloud Rox completed a three-game homestand with a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox improve to 37-23 with the win.

St. Cloud broke a scoreless tie when Brett Griffiths' sacrifice fly plated Tanner Recchio in the bottom of the third inning. After a pair of Mud Puppies runs in the top of the fourth gave them a 2-1 lead, the Rox rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

ROX RALLY IN SIXTH INNING

Jackson Legg tied the game at two with a sacrifice fly to score Jackson Akin, Recchio singled in Brandon Pelechowicz to make the score 3-2 and Aidan Mouton knocked in a pair of runs with a one-out, two-run double to give the Rox a 5-2 lead.

WEST IS THE BEST

Rox starter Manning West improved to 4-0 on the season with 6.2 solid innings on the mound. The big righty allowed just two earned runs on seven hits while walking four and striking out nine batters.

NEXT UP

The Rox will hit the road to Wisconsin after getting an off day on Wednesday. St. Cloud will play in La Crosse against the Loggers on Thursday and Friday before finishing the season with seven home games over the season's final eight days from August 1st through the 8th.