Rox Manager Augie Rodriguez On First Month Of Season

The St. Cloud Rox are 9-9 on the season after three weeks of play. The Rox had the weekend off but will return to the field Monday night against Mankato (7 p.m., AM 1390 Granite City Sports).

Field Manager Augie Rodriguez joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Monday to discuss how his team looked in the first month of the season, how the team is staying safe during the pandemic and gets us caught up on the three St. Cloud area players on the team.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.