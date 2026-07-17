The Badlands Big Sticks beat the St. Cloud Rox 3-1 on Thursday night in Dickinson, North Dakota. The loss drops St. Cloud to 31-17 on the season.

The Big Sticks scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning and another single run in the sixth for a 3-0 lead heading into the top of the eighth inning. The Rox finally got on the board in that frame when Austin Haley came around to score on a Jackson Legg single to center field.

ROX OFFENSE STALLS

The Rox had eight hits in the game. Tanner Recchio and Legg each had a pair of hits, with Recchio's double being St. Cloud's only extra-base hit of the night.

SOLID PITCHING FOR ST CLOUD THURSDAY

Austin Haley was used as the 'opener' for St. Cloud and allowed no runs on two hits with a single strikeout in two innings of work. Dylan Westbrook was the bulk reliever and ended up throwing four innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

Evan Farrow and Myles Hanson each contributed a scoreless inning of relief.

The Rox five-game North Dakota road trip continues on Friday, July 17th when they wrap up their series with the Big Sticks in Dickinson. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.

NEXT ST CLOUD ROX HOME GAME

St. Cloud's next home game at Joe Faber Field is set for Tuesday, July 21st against the La Crosse Loggers.