The St. Cloud Rox completed a two-game, two-team sweep of its homestand with a 10-6 win over the Mankato MoonDogs at Joe Faber Field on Tuesday night. The win improves St. Cloud to a Northwoods League-best 31-15 on the season.

As they did in Monday's win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies, the Rox jumped out to an early lead in Tuesday's win. St. Cloud scored single runs in each of the first, second and third innings.

ROX SCORE THREE EARLY

Jackson Legg got the Rox on the board with an RBI groundout in the first inning, Tanner Recchio plated Jaixen Frost with a groundout to make the score 2-0 in the second inning and Legg gave the Rox a 3-0 lead with a third inning sacrifice fly.

The MoonDogs scored a run in the second, two in the third and single runs in the fifth and seventh innings to take a temporary 5-3 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Rox were able to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning when Frost was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Legg came around to score on an Austin Haley RBI single that tied the game at 5-5.

After Mankato scored in the top of the eighth inning for a 6-5 lead, St. Cloud posted a five-run eighth inning to pull away for the win, highlighted by a two-run triple from Brett White and a two-run single from Legg.

BAD NIGHT FOR MANKATO PITCHING

In the end, the Rox totaled eight hits, walked ten times and were hit by seven pitches.

Manning West struck out 11 batters in five innings for St. Cloud in a no-decision.

The Rox hit the road for a four-game, five-day road trip that begins Wednesday night with a game in Mankato. The next home game for St. Cloud is slated for Tuesday, July 21st when the Rox host the LaCrosse Loggers at Joe Faber Field.