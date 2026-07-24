The St. Cloud Rox dropped a pair of games to the Thunder Bay Border Cats in their annual day/night doubleheader at Joe Faber Field. The losses drop the Rox to 34-21 on the season.

St. Cloud's defense let them down in game one with a six-error stinker in an 8-5 loss. Thunder Bay scored four runs in the top of the third inning and added two more in the fourth to take a 6-2 lead. After the Rox cut the lead to 6-5 heading into the ninth, the Border Cats pulled away with two runs in the top of the ninth inning.

The Rox offense was led by Tanner Recchio's two hits, two walks and four stolen bases from the leadoff spot and Jaixen Frost's three hits and three RBI in the game one loss.

Only three of the Border Cats' eight runs were earned runs, as three Rox pitchers combined to allow twelve hits and five walks in the loss.

ROX FALL IN GAME TWO OF DOUBLEHEADER

Another late Thunder Bay rally led the Border Cats to a 9-7 win in game two of the twin bill. The Rox led 4-1 heading into the seventh inning before Thunder Bay scored five runs in the seventh inning and three more in the eighth inning to take a 9-5 lead.

Recchio again led the Rox offense with a three-hit game that included three runs scored and, incredibly, another four stolen bases to give him eight steals on the day. Recchio, who earlier this season set the all-time Northwoods League record for career stolen bases, now has 67 steals this year-tying him for the single-season record.

Brett White was 4-5 with three runs scored and three RBI for the Rox.

NEXT UP

Next up for the Rox is a home game with rival Willmar on Friday night at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.. The Rox are on the road Saturday but will return home for games on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.