St. Cloud Rox--

St. Cloud fell behind 7-1 early and it ended being to much of lead for the Rox to overcome.

Rhyse Dee went five innings giving up eight runs with one strikeout. Jordan Barth had a pretty good day on offense, He had a very deep home run which gave the Rox momentum in the sixth inning were the added two more runs that inning.

St. Cloud is back tonight for the second game of the double-header which starts at 6:35.