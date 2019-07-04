Rox Edge Thunder Bay 3-2 Thursday

Thunder Bay -- Saint Cloud would take game two from Thunder Bay, winning 3-2 at Port Arthur Stadium.

Saint Cloud would take an early 1-0 in the top of the third on a wild pitch. They would hold onto that lead until the bottom of the 5th as Thunder Bay would tie the game 1-1 on a home run by Conor Allard.

Saint Cloud would reclaim the lead in the very next inning on a rbi sac fly by Garrett Delano to make it 2-1. Saint Cloud would add a insurance run in the top of the 9th on a wild pitch to make it 3-1. But Thunder Bay would not go down quietly as they would try to get a rally going but all they could get across was one run to make it 3-2.

The Rox, who are now 21-15 on the season will play against Willmar at Joe Faber Field Friday. You can hear the game on 1390 Granite City Sports. Pre-game show starts at 6:35 p.m.