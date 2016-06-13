Rox Dominate Duluth Monday

Duluth -- The Saint Cloud Rox beat the Duluth Huskies 12-3 Monday night at Wade Stadium. With the win the Rox have now won eight of their last ten games, who moves to 8-6 overall on the season.

The Rox scored most of their runs in the 3rd and 4th inning when they scored 4 runs in both innings leading to a 12 run game off of 17 hits. Ricky Ramirez and Trevor Putzig led Saint Cloud's offense with both of them having 3 hits on 5 at bats.

The Rox trail first-place Waterloo by two and a half games in the North Division standings.

St. Cloud is at Thunder Bay Tuesday night at 6:05. Pregame coverage on AM 1390 The Fan begins at 5:35.