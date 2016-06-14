Rox Comeback To Beat Thunder Bay Tuesday

Ontario -- The Saint Cloud Rox comeback to beat the Thunder Bay Boarder Cats 11-5 Tuesday night at TbayTel Park. The Rox improve to 9 and 6 on the season with the win.

The Rox scored two runs in the top of the third inning but would be down 5-2 going into the top of the ninth inning. That is when the Rox bats opened up and they would score 9 runs in the inning to comeback and win the game 11-5.

The Rox trail first-place Waterloo by two and a half games in the North Division standings.

St. Cloud is at Thunder Bay Wednesday night at 6:05. Pregame coverage on AM 1390 The Fan begins at 5:35.