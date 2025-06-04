ROCORI Outlasts Becker In Extra Inning Battle At State Softball Tourney

It took 14 innings, but ROCORl took down Becker 2-1 Wednesday in a Class AAA state softball tournament game at Mankato's Caswell Park.

Allie Duncombe singled home Adyson Petty in the bottom of the third inning for a 1-0 Becker lead. The Bulldogs held the Spartans to just a couple of singles over the next few innings before ROCORI rallied for the tying run in the top of the seventh.

Hailey Salzbrun led off the top of the seventh with a base hit and advanced to second base on Abby Storms' sacrifice bunt. After gaining third base via wild pitch, Salzbrun came around to score on a Mya Iten single.

Jessica Boos led off the fourteenth inning by reaching on an error and eventually scored on an Abby Storms single to center field for a 2-1 lead.

Boos pitched the entire game for ROCORI, allowing one run on six hits while walking out four and striking out 19 Bulldog batters. She threw 192 pitches in the game.

Jaimee Cook went the distance for Becker and allowed just one earned run on seven hits with 20 strikeouts.

The Spartans will play against Mankato East at 6:30 p.m. in a semifinal matchup.