Longtime St. John's Prep Athletic Director Pete Cheeley was recently inducted in the Minnesota Interscholastic Activities Administrators Association (MNIAAA) Hall of Fame. Cheeley says it means a lot to his family and St. John's Prep that he was inducted. He says "I'm proud to be part of this group". Cheeley started at St. John's Prep in 1975 and spent the next 33 years at St. John's Prep before retiring in 2008. Cheeley was inducted on March 25 and the award was presented to him by Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan.

What MNIAA Is

MNIAAA is a professional organization dedicated to supporting, training, and advocating for high school athletic directors and activity administrators in Minnesota. The organization says it focuses on fostering high standards in co-curricular programs, professional development, and educational equity in high school athletics.

Central MN Inductees

Other Central Minnesota Athletic Directors who've been inducted into the MNIAAA Hall of Fame include; Jay Johnson from Eden Valley-Watkins, Wayne Hoffman from BBE, Dave Sieben from Melrose, Jim Mader from Albany, and Darien DeRocher from Foley.

Reason For Success

Cheeley says the key is to be the best you can for students and work to get participating numbers up. He also served as a district and region secretary for the Minnesota State High School League.

(Dennis Harris, Kevin Britt, MJ Wagenson, Pat Berquist and Pete Cheeley) (photo courtesy of Pete Cheeley) (Dennis Harris, Kevin Britt, MJ Wagenson, Pat Berquist and Pete Cheeley) (photo courtesy of Pete Cheeley) loading...

Continues to Serve

After retirement at St. John's Prep Cheeley continues to stay involved as a basketball and football official with the St. Cloud Officials Association and the Minnesota State High School League. Cheeley and other Minnesota officials had a chance to officiate the NFL's Pro Bowl games in Las Vegas in 2025.