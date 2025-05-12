ROCORI Baseball Red-Hot – Prep Sports Schedule – Monday, May 12th

The ROCORI Spartans are red-hot heading into a Monday matchup with the Fighting Saints at St. Francis. The Spartans won their tenth straight game on Friday night when they beat Monticello 5-3 on Alumni Night in Cold Spring.

ROCORI is currently 7-2 in Central Lakes Conference play, which puts them in third place behind 9-2 Alexandria and 7-0 Sartell.

Tonight's matchup between the Spartans and Fighting Saints is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. start.

OTHER GAMES FOR MONDAY, MAY 12th

Melrose @ Cathedral 3:45

Cambridge-Isanti @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 4 PM

St. Michael-Albertville @ St. Cloud Crush (@ Tech) 7 PM

On the softball diamond, the Central Lakes Conference-leading St. Cloud Crush will hit the road for a game at Elk River. The Crush is currently 9-2 in the CLC and 13-3 overall.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m. in Elk River.

OTHER GAMES FOR MONDAY, MAY 12th:

ROCORI @ Willmar 4 PM

Becker @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 4 PM

Coon Rapids @ Sartell 7 PM