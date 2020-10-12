Rocori AD Joel Baumgarten On Start Of Fall Season [PODCAST]

The 2020 high school football and volleyball seasons got underway this week in Minnesota. Although a handful of games were canceled, a vast majority went on as scheduled.

Rocori Activities Director Joel Baumgarten joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Monday to discuss the challenges of the fall season, how it felt to be back on the field as an assistant football coach Friday night and more.

