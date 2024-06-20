Foley Looking for School’s First State Baseball Title Friday

The Foley Falcons are scheduled to play Rockford Friday at 1 p.m. at Target Field for the Class 2-A State Championship. The Falcons advanced to this point with wins over Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6-5 and Esko 4-0 at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud last week in the Class AA State Quarterfinals and Semifinals.

Get our free mobile app

Foley head coach Mike Beier joined me on WJON. He says they came back to win their quarterfinal game before getting a dominating pitching performance from Trey Emmerich to shutout top seeded Esko last Friday.

photo courtesy of Mike Beier photo courtesy of Mike Beier loading...

The State Championship games were scheduled to be played at Target Field Monday but due to rain the games were moved to Friday. Rain is forecasted again Friday. If rain prevents the games from being played Friday they will be played Saturday instead. Beier says Saturday is the backup plan if rain Friday won't allow them to play.

Josiah Petersen (photo courtesy of Mike Beier) Josiah Petersen (photo courtesy of Mike Beier) loading...

Foley is 23-4 and is in pursuit of their first State Title in school history. This is their first state championship game as well. The Falcons are making their 3rd state tournament appearance since 2019. Beier says the extra time off makes both Trey Emmerich and Josiah Petersen both available to pitch in the championship game. He says he's not sure who will start on the mound yet. Rockford is 25-5 and is seeded 2nd in the tournament. Foley is the #4 seed.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mike Beier, it is available below.