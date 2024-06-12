Central Minnesota Golfers Doing Well at State Golf Meet

The Cathedral boys golf team is in 8th place after the first day of the Class 2-A State Golf Meet at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan. Tuesday was the first day of the competition with Wednesday as the final day in all 3 classes for boys and girls golf. The Class A meet is at Pebble Creek in Becker and Class AAA is at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.

Boys Golf

AA Individuals

Zac Kreuzer (Albany), 73 (tied for 7th)

Nathan Schuver (Cathedral) 80 (tied for 36th)

Tyler Smith (Foley) 81 (tied for 40th)

Bo Schmidt (Cathedral) 82 (tied for 49th)

Vincent Gebhardt (Cathedral) 82 (tied for 49th)

Ben Petroske (Cathedral) 84 (tied for 59th)

Winston Carlson (Paynesville) 84 (tied for 59th)

Gavin Dahle (Annandale) 87 (tied for 79th)

Brady Andvik (Cathedral) 87 (tied for 79th)

Luke Herker (Cathedral) 89 (tied for 84th)

Class A Individuals

Dylan Sauer-Sundly (St. Cloud Christian) 82 (Tied for 35th)

photo courtesy of Shayla Nordlund photo courtesy of Shayla Nordlund loading...

Girls Golf

AA Individuals

Sophia Anderson (Albany) 78 (tied for 4th)

Whitney LeBlanc (Pierz) 87 (tied for 38th)

Avery Maus (Kimball) 90 (tied for 48th)

Madi Ramler (Albany) 92 (54th)

AAA Individuals

Shayla Nordlund (Sartell) 81 (tied for 30th)

Layla Mathews (Becker) 94 (tied for 72nd)