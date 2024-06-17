High School Baseball State Tournament Recaps

HIGH SCHOOL STATE TOURNAMENT RECAPS

FRIDAY JUNE 14th

CLASS AA SEMIFINALS

FOLEY FALCONS 4 ESKO ESKOMOS 0

The Falcons defeated the No. 1 seed Eskomos, to earn a trip to the state championship. They were out hit eight to four and they played very good defense and they had very timely hitting. Their starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Bryce Gapinski threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he gave up two hits. The Falcons offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Derek Dahmen was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI and Jace Molitor was credited for a RBI. Trey Emmerich went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk and Brett Leabch earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Reed Hermanson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Jayden Enerson was hit by a pitch and Bryce Gapinski scored a run. The Eskomos starting pitcher was Dylan Marciulionis, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and two walks. Sam Haugen threw four innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jackson Peterson, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Bryce Hipp went 1-for-3 with a walk. Sam Haugen and Connor Pearce both went 1-for-3 and Bobby Thorton was hit by a pitch. Finn Lurcht and James Halvorson both went 1-for-4. Dylan Marcialionis went 2-for-3 and Isaak Sertich earned a walk.

CLASS AAAA

MINNETONKA SKIPPERS 6 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 5

The Skippers from Section 2AAAA defeated the St. Cloud Crush from Section 8AAAA. They were out hit twelve to eleven, including a big triple, with eight players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Ethan Binder, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Eli Kueppers threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Colten Benedat went 2-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. William Koeppel went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethan Binder went 2-for-5 for a RBI and a stolen base and Nathan Wheeler went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Tyson Mahady went 1- for-3 for a RBI, he had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Garrett Wheeler went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and J. Musgjetd went 1-for-1. Wyatt Maurer went 1-for-2, with a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. The Crush starting pitcher was Drew Lieser, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Parker Schultz threw three innings, he gave up a hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Crush offense was led by Jaxon Kenning, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Hess went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Drew Lieser went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Parker Schultz went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Ben Schmitt went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Colton Palmer earned a walk. Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

CLASS AAA

ST. THOMAS ACADEMY CADETS 6 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 0

The Cadets defeated the Flyers, they out hit them fourteen to one. Their starting pitcher was Jac Wright, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recoded eight strikeouts. The Cadets offense was led by Graham Sukup, he went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Rowan Cashill went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs. Max Sims went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Robbie Wollan went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Eddie Gray went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jon Dobis had a walk. Justin Thilmany went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Michael Stavseth went 1-for-4. Dominic Baez went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Sean Hoppe went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. The Flyers starting pitcher was Peter Knopik, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Izaak Kalis threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. The Flyers offense was led by Garrett Lindberg, he went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Carter Oothoudt earned a walk and Joey Welinski had a sacrifice bunt.