St. Cloud Crush Come Up Short at State Baseball Quarters

The St. Cloud Crush lost 6-5 to top seeded and unbeaten Wayzata Thursday at CHS Field in St. Paul in the Class 4-A State Tournament Quarterfinals. The Crush fell behind 3-0 in the 2nd inning but rallied with a run in the 3rd inning on a RBI single from Max Kiffmeyer. St. Cloud surged ahead with a 3-run 4th inning highlighted by a 2-run triple from Drew Leiser followed by a RBI single from Jackson Sheetz. Wayzata tied the game in the 4th inning at 4 apiece before going ahead with a 2-run 5th inning when James Hansen hit a 2-run single for the Trojans. St. Cloud managed a run in the 7th inning when Parker Schulz doubled in Joe Hess. Drew Leiser struck out with a runner at 3rd base to end the game.

Kadyn Mork started the game for St. Cloud and allowed 9 hits and 6 earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. He took the loss. Parker Schulz threw 1 2/3 innings with no runs allowed. Jackson Sheetz went 2-2 with 1 RBI, Drew Leiser went 1-3 with a triple and 2 runs scored and Parker Schulz went 1-3 with a run scored and 1 RBI.

St. Cloud drops to 19-6 and will play in the consolation semifinals Friday at 11:30 at Palm Field against Minnetonka.