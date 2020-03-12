UPDATE: NCHC To Cancel Remainder Of Season

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference is set to cancel their playoffs due to the spread of Coronavirus. The St. Cloud State Huskies were scheduled for play in Kalamazoo, Michigan this weekend.

The news was first reported by Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald.

UPDATE: The NCHC has released a statement:

"The National Collegiate Hockey Conference and its member institutions, in coordination with Xcel Energy Center, have announced the 2020 NCHC Tournament has been cancelled effective immediately.

NCHC Frozen Faceoff ticket refunds are available at point of purchase. Online orders will be automatically canceled and refunded. Fans looking for a refund of their NCHC Quarterfinal round tickets should contact their athletic department’s ticket office.

More information will be provided to fans in the coming days."