Prep Wrestling Update – March 15th

Roger Mischke

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Tri’s of the twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on the Forum Chat Box of the The Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs defeated Section 4A and Central Mn. Conference rival Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in the Section Team quarterfinal 52-18. They had a 10-4 match split, that included six falls. The Cubs had a huge week, winning three big duals, they defeated No. 3 ranked Conference rivals Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City for the Section 4A Championship 34-21 with a 9-5 split. Then defeated Section 1A champion Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the state quarterfinals 35-23 with a 8-6 match split to advance to the state semifinals. They have built a very good season dual record of 23-4. Zack Holtz, Ashton Hanan, Haden Rosenow, Carter Holtz all went 3-0 and Jack Bollman, Alex Nelson, Gavin Winter and Lucas Jurek all went 2-1.

Roger Mischke photo

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals defeated Section 7A foe Crosby-Ironton 57-15 with a 10-4 match split, including nine falls. The Royals defeated the Section 7A rival Mille Lacs in their 2nd round of Section duals 65-15. With a 11-3 match split split, that included ten falls. The Royals had a very good Saturday as they defeated their Section 7A rivals Aitkin for the Section 7A championship 43-21 with a 9-5 match split, including five falls. The Royals defeated the Section 8A champion Crookston 49-26 with a 9-5 match split in the state quarterfinals to advance to the state semifinals. The Royals had six falls against the Crookston Pirates, they have now built a 20-10 dual meet record. Nick Leibold, Jacob Leibold, Gabe Gorecki, Aidan Olson and Tyson Leners all went 4-0, Mason Novitzki went 3-0 and Will Gorecki and Sawyer Simmons both went 3-1.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers defeated Section 7A rival in their first round of Section duals Rush City/Braham 57-15 with a 10-4 match split, including nine falls. The Huskers were defeated by Section 7A rival Aitkin 33-33 on a 8-6 match split, this did include five falls. Simon Boeckman, Drew Lange, Luke Bieniek, Tate Lange, Sam Harren and Brandon Doll all went 2-0. The Huskers posted a good dual meet mark of 23-11!

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles defeated Section 4A rival Sibley East in their first round of Section 4A duals 46-30 wth a 9-5 match split, witch included six falls. The Eagles were defeated by Section 4A and Conference rivals, the No. 3A ranked Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 62-12, with a 3-11 match split.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs were defeated in their first round of Section 5A duals by No. 7A ranked Minnewaska Area 60-7.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons defeated Section 7AA foe Nashwauk-Keewatin in their first round of Section 7AA duals 83-0. They defeated Conference and Section 7AA rival Mora 43-18 in the second round, with a 9-5 match split and three falls. The Falcons were upset by their Section 7AA and No. 9AA ranked Princeton 41-26 with a 6-8 match split for the Section 7AA championship. Cyler Rohloft, Logan Thorsten, Michael Moulzolf and Hunter Gorecki all went 3-0, Elijah Novak went 2-0 and Austin Mailikoski, Evan Miller, Caden Ruhoff, Andy Knutson and Levi Henry all went 2-1. The Falcons finished with an impressive 32-3 record, they were dealing with some injuries and some virus issues as many wrestlers have or are this season.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs defeated their Section 6AA foe ROCORI 62-6 with a 13-1 match split, including six falls. They were defeated in the Section 6AA championship by the No. 4AA ranked Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 36-24 with a 5-9 match split. Kaden Nicolas, Kaden Rish, Brayden Weber, Lukas Paulson and Caden DeWall all went 2-0 in the section duals. The Bulldogs completed their dual meet portion of their season with a impressive 27-2 overall record.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans advanced in the Section 6AA Dual tourney with a forfeit over Big Lake and they were defeated by No. 6AA Becker 62-6 in the first round of Section 6AA duals.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies advanced in the Section 6AA Dual tourney with a forfeit over Annandale/Maple Lake. They were defeated in their second round by No. 4AA ranked Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 70-6.

TECH TIGERS

The Tigers were defeated in their first round of Section 8AAA duals by Central Lakes Conference rivals and AAA Lean and Mean Brainerd 35-33 with a 6-8 match split.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres were defeated by Central Lakes Conference rival and the No. 4AAA ranked Bemidji in their first round of Section 8AAA duals 48-13.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm was defeated in their pigtail dual their Section 8AAA foe Moorhead 42-33 with a 6-8 match split.

SCHEDULE FOR THE WEEK

SECTION 4A INDIVIDUALS Kimball Wednesday 3:00

Super Section (Sec. 1/Sec. 4) Rochester Century Saturday

SECTION 5A INDIVIDUALS Long Prairie Thursday 4:00

Super Section (Sec. 5/Sec. 6 Long Prairie Saturday 10:00

SECTION 7A INDIVIDUALS Cass Lake Tuesday 2:00

Super Section (Sec. 7/Sec. 8) Cass Lake Saturday 10:00

SECTION 6AA INDIVIDUALS Annandale Wednesday 4:00

Super Section (Sec. 5AA/Sec. 6AA) Mound-Westonka Saturday 9:00

SECTION 7AA INDIVIDUALS Grand Rapids Wednesday 3:45

Super Section (Sec. 7AA/Sec. 8AA) Foley Saturday 10:00

SECTION 8AAA INDIVIDUALS Bemidji Wednesday 4:00

Super Section (7AAA/Section 8AAA) Coon Rapids Saturday

FINAL SEASON RATINGS

CLASS A

Kimball Area Cubs 4A

Royalton/Upsala Royals No. 8A

Holdingford Huskers Lean and Mean Class A

CLASS AA

Foley Falcons No. 5AA

Becker Bulldogs No. 6AA

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

Gavin Winter 126 #4A

Lucas Jurek 132 #9A

Alex Nelson 138 #4A

Zach Holtz 160 #3A

Aston Hanan 170 #3A

Carter Holtz 182 #4A

Brandon Guggisberg 195 #7A

ROYALTON

Will Gorecki 126 #10A

Sawyer Simmons 132 #6A

Jacob Leibold 145 #3A

Gabe Gorecki 160 #5A

Mason Novitzki 285 #4A

HOLDINGFORD

Tate Lange 170 #6A

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS

Gavin Mathies 152 #10A

Austin Schlangen 285 #5A

FOLEY

Cyler Ruhoff 106 #9AA

Levi Jacobson 120 #6AA

Logan Thorsten 152 #4AA

Hunter Gorecki 220 #6AA

Elijah Novak 285 #6AA

BECKER

Landen Kujawa 113 #6AA

Lukas Paulson 145 #4AA

Adam Jurek 152 #9AA

Mason Doucette 160 #8AA

Caden Dewall 182 #2AA

ST CLOUD

Jaxon Kenning 125 #7AAA

Tucker Hugg 220 #8AAA

SARTELL

Spencer Johnson 120 #6AAA

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE

Alex Diederich 113 #9AAA

(SECTION TEAM/SUPER SECTION TEAM RESULTS)

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 35 ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA 23

(STATE QUARTERFINALS)

106 Colby Dohrn (ZM) Maj. Dec. Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) 14-0

113 Jack Krier (ZM) Dec. Jack Bollman (KIM)11-6

120 Lucas Schiell (ZM) Fall Chase Anderson (KIM) 1:38

126 Kaleb Lochner (ZM) Maj. Dec. Blake Brutger (KIM) 9-1

132 Gavin Winter (KIM) Fall Ben Murray (ZM) 1:42

138 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Dec. Ashton Macht (ZM) 5-1

145 Alex Nelson (KIM) Dec. Beau Jurrens (ZUM) 4-3

152 Kyle Cloutier (ZM) Dec. Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) 3-1

160 Zack Holtz (KIM) Maj. Dec. Isaiah O`Reilly (ZM) 13-3

170 Haden Rosenow (KIM) Maj. Dec. Tanner Mancilman (ZM) 15-3

182 Ashton Hanan (KM Fall Ryan Lexvold (ZM) 1:18

195 Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) Fall Cody Anderson (ZM) 2:34

220 Carter Holtz (KIM) Dec. Gabe Tupper (ZM) 8-2

285 Ethan Kovars (ZM) Dec. Ace Meyer (KIM) Dec 8-1

KIMBALL AREA 34 ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY 21

(Section 4A Championship)

106 Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) Dec. Trey Schmidt (ACGC) 3-2

113 Jack Bollman (KIM) Fall Edwyn Gonzalez (ACGC) 1:28

120 Jevon Williams (ACGC) Fall Chase Anderson (KIM) 3:25

126 Blake Brutger (KIM) Dec. Jayden Kragenbring (ACGC) 3-1

132 Cole Holien (ACGC) Dec. Lucas Jurek (KIM) 3-0

138 Brady Holien (ACGC Fall Gavin Winter (KIM) 5:01

145 Alex Nelson (KIM) Dec. Hayden Straumann (ACGC) 5-1

152 Mason Studemann (ACG) Dec. Cody Leither (KIM) 6-2

160 Zack Holtz (KIM) Maj. Dec. Logan Straumann (ACGC) 17-5

170 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Dec. Jake Mortensen (ACGC) 9-3

182 Haden Rosenow (KIM) Dec. Taylor Fester (ACGC) 6-2

195 Carter Holtz (KIM) Dec. Jaxon Behm (ACGC) 5-0

220 Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) Fall Terrell Renne (ACGC) 3:09

285 Logan Sherwood (ACGC) Dec. Ace Meyer (KIM) 9-2

SECTION 4A DUAL RESULTS

KIMBALL AREA 52 HOWARD LAKE-WINSTED/WAVERLY 18

106 Raydon Graham (HLWW) Fall Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) 3:32

113 Jack Bollman (KIM) Fall Tony Baumann (HLWW) 3:45

120 Chase Anderson (KIM) Fall Joel Marketon (HLWW) 3:25

126 Caleb Boese (HLWW) Dec. Blake Brutger (KIM) 5-0

132 Gavin Winter (KIM) Won by Forfeit

138 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Maj. Dec. Mitchell Mallak (HLWW) 10-1

145 Wiley Wiegert (HLWW) Fall Alex Nelson (KIM) 2:15

152 Cody Leither (KIM) Fall Brandon Knott (HLWW) 4:49

160 Zach Holtz (KIM) Dec. Collin Boese (HLWW) 5-2

170 Haden Rosenow (KIM) Dec. Tyler Graczyk (HLWW) 13-10

182 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Fall Isaac Busse (HLWW) :37

195 Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) Fall Colton Long (HLWW) 3:37

220 Carter Holtz (KIM) Fall Jakob Duske (HLWW) 1:10

285 Danny Mosford (HLWW) Dec. Ace Meyer (KIM) 3-0

ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY 62 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 12

106 Trey Schmidt (ACGC) Fall Jordan Erpelding (EVW) 4:51

113 Edwyn Gonzalez (ACGC) Fall Brayden Kramer (EVW) :46

120 Teagyn Ludwig (Eden Valley-Watkins) Dec. Jevon Williams (ACGC) 10-5

126 Jayden Kragenbring (ACGC) Fall Treyce Ludwig (EVW) 4:44

132 Cole Holien (ACGC) Won by Forfeit

138 Hayden Straumann (ACGC) Tech. Fall Gavin Caron (EVW)

145 Brady Holien (ACGC) Fall Jackson Geislinger (EVW) :52

152 Mason Studemann (ACGC) Fall Cyrus Kammermeier (EVW) 2:51

160 Jake Mortensen (ACGC) Dec. Gavin Mathies (EVW) 2-1

170 Sam Nistler (EVW) Dec. Logan Straumann (ACGC) 6-4

182 Taylor Fester (ACGC) Fall Carter Mathies (EVW) 4:55

195 Jaxon Behm (ACGC) Won by Forfeit

220 Terrell Renne (ACGC) Fall Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 1:06

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Fall Logan Sherwood (ACGC) 6:16 OT

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 46 SIBLEY EAST 30

106 Benito Diaz (SE) Fall Jordan Erpelding (EVW) 3:03

113 Logan Steele (SE) Brayden Kramer (EVW) 1:49

120 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Natalie Diaz (SE) :37

126 Treyce Ludwig (EVW) Fall Wyatt Taylor (SE) 3:06

132 Derek Steele (SE) Won by Forfeit

138 Gavin Caron (EVW) Fall Michael Farias (SE) 2:54

145 Jackson Geislinger (EVW) Dec. Josh Sotelo (SE) 10-5

152 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Fall Riley Drexler (SE) 3:44

160 Sam Nistler (EVW) Fall Jathen Mendoza (SE) :37

170 Aaron Elseth (SE) Fall Anthony Albright (EVW) 3:00

182 Chris Onfre (SE) Won by Forfeit

195 Carter Mathies (EVW) Dec. Keegan Effertz (SE) 10-4

220 Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) Fall Jacob Hernandez (SE) 3:34

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Maj. Dec. Omar Martinez (SE) 9-1

SECTION 7A DUAL RESULTS

ROYALTON-UPSALA 39 CROOKSTON 26

(State Quarterfinal)

106 Lane Olson (R/U) Maj. Dec. Evin Trudeau (CRK) 11-0

113 Nolan Dans (CRK) Fall Brady Yourczek (R/U) 2:54

120 Carter Coauette (CRK) Fall Michael Zimmerman (R/U) 4:45

126 Zach Brown (CRK) Dec. Will Gorecki (R/U) 3-0

132 Cameron Weiland (CRK) Fall Brock Costanzo (R/U) 6:24

138 Sawyer Simmons (R/U) Dec. Ethan Bowman (CRK) 14-9

145 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Fall Braxton Volker (CRK) 4:34

152 Nicholas Leibold (R/U) Fall Spencer Ness (CRK) 4:33

160 Sam Tschida (R/U) Won by Forfeit

170 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Fall Hunter Knutson (CRK) 3:17

182 Aidan Olson (R/U) Fall Cade Deleon (CRK) 2:19

195 Ethan Boll (CRK) Tech. Fall Austin Wensmann (R/U) 5:30

220 Tyson Leners (R/U) Fall Hunter Kresl (CRK) 1:13

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U) Fall Gregorio Gonzalez (CRK) 1:06

ROYALTON-UPSALA 43 AITKIN 21

(Section 7A Championship)

106 Lane Olson (R/U) Maj. Dec. John Pelarski (AIT) 13-0

113 Nathan Trotter (AIT) Dec. Brady Yourczek (R/U) 5-0

120 James Erickson (AIT) Dec. Michael Zimmerman (R/U) 8-3

126 Marshall Larson (AIT) Fall Johnathon Bzdok (R/U) 1:58

132 Will Gorecki (R/U) Dec. Kenny Erickson (AIT) 11-6

138 Sawyer Simmons (R/U) Dec. Carson Kullhem (AIT) 6-5

145 Nicholas Leibold (R/U) Fall Dylan Cardie (AIT) 3:01

152 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Fall Tyler Decent (AIT) 3:07

160 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Fall Jack Grell (AIT) 3:40

170 Aidan Olson (R/U) Fall Joshua Hagestuen (AIT) 3:55

182 Jacob Williams (AIT) Dec. Hunter Novitzki (R/U) 6-3

195 Tyson Leners (R/U) Fall Hunter Hills (AIT) 2:50

220 Nathan Stifter (AIT) Fall Bryce Holm (R/U) 5:12

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U) Dec. Sam Ostrode (AIT) 1-0

ROYALTON-UPSALA 65 MILLE LACS 15

106 Zach Remer (ML) Dec. Bryce Binek (R/U) 7-0

113 Brady Yourczek (R/U) Fall Carter Adickes (ML) 3:19

120 Michael Zimmerman (R/U) Tech. Fall Justus Spengler (ML)

126 Will Gorecki (R/U) Fall Creeden Spengler (ML) :14

132 Cam Wilkes (ML) Fall Brock Costanzo (R/U) 3:23

138 Sawyer Simmons (R/U) Fall Tucker Strecker (ML) 1:48

145 Nicholas Leibold (R/U) Fall Bailey Geist (ML) :54

152 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Fall Chris Ecker (ML) 1:49

160 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Fall Joe Carlson (ML) 1:38

170 Aidan Olson (R/U) Fall Daniel Miller (ML) 3:36

182 Nathan Strang (ML) Fall Hunter Novitzki (R/U) 1:45

195 Austin Wensmann (R/U) Fall Joe Bistodeau (ML) :48

220 Tyson Leners (R/U) Fall Jakob Wind (ML :43

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U Won by Forfeit

ROYALTON-UPSALA 57 CROSBY-IRONTON 15

106 Bryce Binek (R/U) Won by Forfeit

113 Brady Yourczek (R/U) Dec. Dillion Barna (CI) 2-1

120 Michael Zimmerman (R/U) Fall Cameron Durant (CI) 3:09

126 Will Gorecki (R/U) Fall Fletcher Peterson (CI) 1:31

132 Gabe Ridlon (CI) Dec. Brock Costanzo (R/U) 7-6

138 John Paul Fitzpatrick (CI) Dec. Sawyer Simmons (R/U) 3-0

145 Nicholas Leibold (R/U) Fall Colby Hanson (CI) 1:36

152 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Fall Isaac Turner (CI) :40

160 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Fall Jake Klancher (CI) 1:12

170 Aidan Olson (R/U) Fall Hayden McGowan (CI) 3:52

182 Michael Fitzpatrick (CI) Fall Hunter Novitzki (R/U) 1:25

195 Tyson Leners (R/U) Fall Kale Dugan (CI) :49

220 Bryce Holm (R/U) Fall Ben Gripentrog (CI) :27

285 Connor Zender (CI) Dec. Jeremy Mugg (R/U) 2-0

AITKIN 33 HOLDINGFORD 33 (CRITERIA 8-6 Matches)

106 Simon Boeckman (HOLD) Dec. John Pelarski (AIT) 13-7

113 Nathan Trotter (AIT) Dec. Masyn Patrick (HOLD) 1-0

120 James Erickson (AIT) Maj. Dec. Evan Petron (HOLD) 9-0

126 Marshall Larson (AIT) Maj. Dec. William Pilarski (HOLD) 18-8

132 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Tyler Hacker (AIT) 2:12

138 Kenny Erickson (AIT) Maj. Dec. Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) 14-1

145 Carson Kullhem (AIT) Fall Kolton Harren (HOLD) 4:35

152 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Fall Dylan Cardie (AIT) 3:58

160 Jack Grell (AIT) Fall Evan Lichy (HOLD) Fall 1:27

170 Tate Lange (HOLD) Fall Joshua Hagestuen (AIT) 2:34

182 Jacob Williams (AIT) Dec. Maxwell Secord (HOLD) 4-2 OT

195 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Hunter Hills (AIT) 3:01

220 Nathan Stifter (AIT) Dec. Gabe Urbanski (HOLD) 6-3

285 Brandon Doll (HOLD) Fall Sam Ostrode (AIT) 3:06

HOLDINGFORD 55 RUSH CITY/BRAHAM 12

106 Simon Boeckman (HOLD) Fall Anthony Graves (RC/B) 1:01

113 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

120 Evan Petron (HOLD) Dec. Kellen Gorman (RC/B) 8-2

126 Landon Umbreit (RC/B) Dec. William Pilarski (HOLD) 5-1

132 Drew Lange (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Gavon Schroeder (R/C) 10-2

138 Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) Fall Luke Gould (RC/B) 3:28

145 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Dec. Carson Shockman (RC/B) 6-4

152 Kaden Gorman (RC/B) Dec. Kolton Harren (HOLD) 11-5

160 Jesse Eklund (RC/B) Fall Evan Lichy (HOLD) 5:04

170 Tate Lange (HOLD) Fall Dulton Bengtson (RC/B) :32

182 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Dec. Masyn Longren (RC/B) 3-0

195 Sam Harren (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

220 Gabe Urbanski (HOLD) Fall Jace Allerton (RC/B) :46

285 Brandon Doll (HOLD) Fall Austin Sterling (RC/B) 3:36

SECTION 5A DUAL RESULTS

MINNEWASKA AREA 60 PAYNESVILLE AREA 7

106 Nick Ankeny (MIN) Dec. Mason McNab (PAY) 6-2 OT

113 Jayce Kovarik (MIN) Dec. Preston Welling (PAY) 11-4

120 Chase Smith (MIN Won by Forfeit

126 Mason Schiffler (MIN) Maj. Dec. Mitchell Blonigen (PAY) 11-1

132 Jacob Blair (MIN) Fall Preston Kascht (PAY) 1:58

138 Craig Schmitz (PAY) Maj. Dec. Caden Koziol (MIN) 13-3

145 Jacob Lien (MIN) Won by Forfeit

152 Max Reichmann (MIN) Fall Trenton LeClaire (PAY) 1:02

160 Dalton Friedrichs (MIN) Won by Forfeit

170 Ryan VanLuik (MIN) Fall Aaron Mages (PAY) 4:35

182 Tyson Meyer (MIN) Tech. Fall Peyton Hemmesch (PAY)

195 Seth Vearrier (PAY) Dec. Dylan Koubsky (MIN) 3-1

220 Nathan Rankin (MIN) Dec. Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) 5-2

285 Jakob Swalla (MIN) Won by Forfeit

SECTION 6AA DUAL RESULTS

DASSEL-COKATO/LITCHFIELD 34 BECKER 26

(Section 6AA Championship)

106 Kaden Nicolas (BEC.) Dec. Andrew Joedeman (DC/L) 7-6

113 Victor Franco (DC/L) Dec. Landen Kujawa (BEC) 6-1

120 Alex Joedeman (DC/L) Fall Drew May (BEC) 3:17

126 Kaden Rish (BEC) Maj. Dec. Gabe Nelson (DC/L) 13-5

132 Monte Gillman (DC/L) Dec. Ethan Duncombe (BEC) 8-5

138 Jerry Simes (DC/L) Fall Owen Angell (BEC) 3:59

145 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Tech. Fall Shelby Fischer Lund (DC/L) 5:38

152 Eddie Simes (DC/L) Tech. Fall Mason Doucette (BEC) 5:44

160 Jude Link (DC/L) Fall Adam Jurek (BEC) 5:35

170 Tate Link (DC/L) Dec. Kylen Rish (BEC) 8-2

182 Will O`Brien (D/CL) Dec. Tyson Ricker (BEC) 9-2

195 Caden Dewall (BEC) Fall Hayden Hoernemann (DC/L) :57

220 Brayden Weber (BEC) Fall Beau Nelson (DC/L) 1:25

285 Brendan Rokala (DC/L) Dec. Dylan Kolby (BEC) 4-0

BECKER 62 ROCORI 6

106 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Maj. Dec. Davey Maldonado (ROC) 21-10

113 Landen Kujawa (BEC) Dec. Jack Major (ROC) 6-1

120 Drew May (BEC) Fall Nathan Soldner (ROC) 3:50

126 Kaden Rish (BEC) Fall Bryan Mata-Avilles (ROC) 1:00

132 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Won by Forfeit

138 Evan Moscho (ROC) Dec. Owen Angell (BEC) 4-1

145 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Fall Carter Thelen (ROC) 4:38

152 Adam Jurek (BEC) Dec. Luke Hemmesch (ROC) 3-2

160 Austin Moscho (ROC) Dec. Mason Doucette (BEC) 9-2

170 Kylen Rish (BEC) Fall Ryan Kunz (ROC) 3:26

182 Tyson Ricker (BEC) Maj. Dec. Ryan Rose (ROC) 11-1

195 Caden Dewall (BEC) Fall Matthew Goebel (ROC) 1:14

220 Brayden Weber (BEC) Fall Grady Minnerath (ROC) 3:14

285 Dylan Kolby (BEC) Fall Ben Hansen (ROC) 5:22

DASSEL COKATO/LITCHFIELD 70 ALBANY 6

106 Andrew Joedeman (DC/L) Fall Ean Hansen (ALB) :57

113 Victor Franco (DC/L) Fall Jimmy Carlisle (ALB) 5:50

120 Alex Joedeman (DC/L) Dec. Owen Carlson (ALB) 6-4

126 Gabe Nelson (DC/L) Dec. Devin Hansen (ALB) 10-8

132 Monte Gillman (DC/L Maj. Dec. Joseph Schmitt (ALB) 20-8

138 Jerry Simes (DC/L) Fall Adam Dennis (ALB) 1:00

145 Petyon Krumrei (ALB) Fall Shelby Fischer Lund (DC/L) 3:13

152 Eddie Simes (DC/L) Won by Forfeit

160 Jude Link (DC/L) Fall Hunter Tate (ALB) 1:14

170 Tate Link (DC/L) Fall Nicholas Hudock (ALB) 1:48

182 Will O`Brien (DC/L) Fall Declan Crumley (ALB) :48

195 Beau Nelson (DC/L) Won by Forfeit

220 Beau Nelson (DC/L) Won by Forfeit

285 Brendan Rokala (DC/L) Won by Forfeit

SECTION 7AA DUAL RESULTS

PRINCETON 41 FOLEY 26

(Section 7AA Championship)

106 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Dec. Deegan Birkaker (PRI) 9-3

113 Tyler Wells (PRI) Fall Wyatt Wall (FOL) 1:08

120 Noah Vanderbeek (PRI) Maj. Dec. Austin Malikowski (FOL) 9-1

126 Ethan Ballweber (PRI) Maj. Dec. Evan Miller (FOL) 10-2

132 Landen Parent (PRI) Fall Alex Jennisson (FOL) 1:00

138 Kyle Boeke (Princeton) over Wyatt Lueck (Foley) (Fall 0:39)

145 Parker Adkins (PRI) Dec. Caden Ruhoff (FOL) 10-4

152 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Maj. Dec. Riley Paetznick-Huhtala (PRI) 9-1

160 Zack Wells (PRI) Fall Zack Jennissen (FOL) 1:37

170 Michael Moulzolf (FOL) Dec. Zach Marshall (PRI) 4-2

182 Andy Knutson (FOL) Fall Malachi Kolhoff (PRI) 5:04

195 Kaden Olsen (PRI) Fall Levi Henry (FOL) 2:40

220 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Maj. Dec. Keith Ellingson (PRI) 11-1

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Jackson Berry (PRI) 1:08

FOLEY 43 MORA 18

106 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Maj. Dec. Nathan R. Reller (MOR) 8-0

113 Anthony Nelson (MOR) Dec. Wyatt Wall (FOL) 6-3

120 Austin Malikowski (FOL) Fall Braydin Eakmen (MOR) 1:39

126 Evan Miller (FOL) Fall Cooper Sjodin (MOR) 5:38

132 Cody Haggberg (MOR) Fall Cayden Hansmeier (FOL) 1:24

138 Avery Nelson (MOR) Dec. Alex Jennisson (FOL) 10-3

145 Caden Ruhoff (FOL) Dec. Brock Folkema (MOR) 9-5

152 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Dec. Connor Gmahl (MOR) 4-0

160 Michael Moulzolf (FOL) Dec. Tucker Hass (MOR) 2-0

170 Dom Adams (MOR) Dec. Alex Vait (FOL) 3-0

182 Tommy Nosbush (MOR) Dec. Andy Knutson (FOL) 3-0

195 Levi Henry (FOL) Fall Jared Yates (MOR) 1:55

220 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Fall Dyllon Adams (MOR) 2:57

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Won by Forfeit

FOLEY 83 NKG 0

106 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Won by Forfeit

113 Wyatt Wall (FOL) Fall Hunter Milstead (NKG)

120 Austin Malikowski (FOL) Won by Forfeit

126 Evan Miller (FOL) Won by Forfeit

132 Alex Jennisson (FOL) Tech. Fall John Duffy (NKG)

138 Wyatt Lueck (FOL) Won by Forfeit

145 Caden Ruhoff (FOL) Fall Carter Wilson (NKG)

152 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Won by Forfeit

160 Michael Moulzolf (FOL) Fall Aiden Duffy (NKG)

170 Alex Vait (FOL) Won by Forfeit

182 Andy Knutson (FOL) Won by Forfeit

195 Colton Rothfork (FOL) Fall Domonick Holcomb (NKG)

220 Levi Henry (FOL) Fall Kayden Moe (NKG)

285 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Fall Mason Marx (NKG)

SECTION 8AAA DUAL RESULTS

(March 11th/13th)

BRAINERD 35 ST. CLOUD TECH 33

106 Easton Dircks (BRD) Tech. Fall Noah Neuman (SCT) 15-0

113 Cade Ostrowski (BRD) Dec. Tanner Hugg (SCT) 7-5

120 Isaiah Germann (BRD) Fall Jesus Ruiz (SCT) 2:23

126 Jaxon Kenning (SCT) Fall Gus Carlson (BRD) 1:29

132 Kyle Eschenbacher (BRD) Dec. Mahamat Hissein (SCT) 11-4

138 Isaiah Jillson (BRD) Won by Forfeit

145 Gabe Wagner (BRD) Tech. Fall Sam Long (SCT) 18-3

152 Nick Hamak (SCT) Fall Adam Cox (BRD) 3:17

160 Jadon Petrie (BRD) Dec. Aidian Orth (SCT) 8-4

170 Damien Bentho (BRD) Maj. Dec. Logan Lunceford (SCT) 11-3

182 Cody Brott (SCT) Fall Shane Carlson (BRD) 1:02

195 Sutton Kenning (SCT) Dec. Mason Callstrom (BRD) 7-6

220 Tucker Hugg (SCT) Fall Forrest Gibson (BRD) 3:49

285 Spencer Gustin (SCT) Fall Cole Larkin (BRD) 3:18

BEMIDJI 48 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 15

106 Brody Castonguay (BEM) Won by Forfeit

113 Hunter Heim (BEM) Tech. Fall Zaccory Anderson (SSS) 6:00

120 Seth Sisneros (BEM) Won by Forfeit

126 Spencer Johnson (SSS) Tech. Fall JD Kondos (BEM) 4:57

132 Coy Olsen (BEM) Dec. Kaden Brooks (SSS) 7-5 OT

138 Dutch Nordby (SSS) Maj. Dec. Noah Leffelman (BEM) 12-4

145 Ashton Lipinski (SSS) Dec. Dane Jorgensen (BEM) 12-6

152 Darren Roth (BEM) Dec. Avery Kouba (SSS) 6-2

160 Seth Newby (BEM) Fall Logan Rodebush (SSS) 1:04

170 Hoyt Solum (BEM) Dec. William Budge (SSS) 6-1

182 Barrick Nelson (BEM) Maj. Dec. Austin Frauenholtz (SSS) 9-1

195 Colton Hinrichs (BEM) Fall Dylan Welle (SSS) 1:35

220 Ethan Torgimson (SSS) Dec. Jared Frenzel (BEM) 7-2

285 Caleb Bahr (BEM) Fall Bret Thayer (SSS) 3:23

MOORHEAD 42 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 33

(Section 8AAA Pigtail)

106 Vance Barz, Vance (SRR) Fall Dane Ellingsberg (MHD) 1:00

113 Jack Barz (SRR) Fall Nicholas Smith, Nicholai (MHD) 1:07

120 Colton Vallager (MHD) Won by Forfeit

126 Lee Ellingsberg (MHD) Dec. Brayden Ness (SRR) 2-0

132 Evan Fankhanel (MHD) Fall Ethan Anderson (SRR) 1:

138 Andrew Wollak (SRR) Dec. Arzheen Shahin, Arzheen (MHD) 3-0

145 Zach Fankhanel (MHD) Tech. Fall Reid Kiffmeyer (SRR)

152 Kieran Hixson (SRR) Fall Jack Olstad (MHD) 4:51

160 Haakon Peterson (MHD) Won by Forfeit

170 Jack Newcomb (MHD) Maj. Dec. Matt Krepp (SRR) 11-3

182 Cole Ackerman (SRR) Fall Asthon Larry (MHD) 3:20

195 Jackson Gotta (MHD) Fall Beaux Sychampanakhone (SRR) 1:35

220 Joey Hoeschen (SRR) Fall Jack Greelis (MHD) :13

285 Jaydon Coley (MHD) Won by Forfeit