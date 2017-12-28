Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The Cathedral boys basketball team crushed Braham 86-40 in their first game of the Crusader Classic tournament. The Crusaders led 48-17 at the half while cruising to the win.
Michael Schaefer led CHS with 25 points, Mitch Plombon scored 14 and Andrew Weisser added ten points in the win. Cathedral will take on Melrose Thursday night at 6 p.m.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice 62, Becker 55
Cathedral 86, Braham 40
THURSDAY:
Zimmerman @ Sauk-Rapids-Rice 6 p.m.
Mandan vs Cathedral 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
St. Cloud 9, Mounds View 4
THURSDAY
- At the MAC
Monticello vs Sauk Rapids-Rice 11:30
River Lakes @ Cathedral 5 PM
Sartell vs Holy Angels 7:15 PM
Schwan’s Cup
St. Louis Park vs St. Cloud 2:30
Girls Hockey
Farmington 9, River Lakes 0
Ice Breakers 4, Simley 1 (outdoors)
THURSDAY
Hastings vs River Lakes 1:15 in Farmington
Fargo vs Storm N’ Sabres at Bernick’s 7 PM
Girls Basketball
Bloomington Kennedy 52, Tech 32
Sauk Rapids-Rice 66, Pine City 65
Totino-Grace 78, ROCORI 30
Mahtomedi 47, Sartell 25
THURSDAY
Mahtomedi vs Tech 1 PM
Apollo vs Staples-Motley 2 PM in Little Falls
Bloomington Kennedy vs Sartell 2:45 (Tech)
Totino-Grace vs Sauk Rapids- Rice 4:30 (Tech)
Pine City vs ROCORI 6:15 (Tech)
Melrose vs Cathedral 6 PM (Cathedral)