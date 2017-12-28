Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

The Cathedral boys basketball team crushed Braham 86-40 in their first game of the Crusader Classic tournament. The Crusaders led 48-17 at the half while cruising to the win.

Michael Schaefer led CHS with 25 points, Mitch Plombon scored 14 and Andrew Weisser added ten points in the win. Cathedral will take on Melrose Thursday night at 6 p.m.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Sauk Rapids-Rice 62, Becker 55

THURSDAY:

Zimmerman @ Sauk-Rapids-Rice 6 p.m.

Mandan vs Cathedral 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

St. Cloud 9, Mounds View 4

THURSDAY

- At the MAC

Monticello vs Sauk Rapids-Rice 11:30

River Lakes @ Cathedral 5 PM

Sartell vs Holy Angels 7:15 PM

Schwan’s Cup

St. Louis Park vs St. Cloud 2:30

Girls Hockey

Farmington 9, River Lakes 0

Ice Breakers 4, Simley 1 (outdoors)

THURSDAY

Hastings vs River Lakes 1:15 in Farmington

Fargo vs Storm N’ Sabres at Bernick’s 7 PM

Girls Basketball

Bloomington Kennedy 52, Tech 32

Sauk Rapids-Rice 66, Pine City 65

Totino-Grace 78, ROCORI 30

Mahtomedi 47, Sartell 25

THURSDAY

Mahtomedi vs Tech 1 PM

Apollo vs Staples-Motley 2 PM in Little Falls

Bloomington Kennedy vs Sartell 2:45 (Tech)

Totino-Grace vs Sauk Rapids- Rice 4:30 (Tech)

Pine City vs ROCORI 6:15 (Tech)

Melrose vs Cathedral 6 PM (Cathedral)