Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, September 18th

The Cathedral volleyball team topped Albany three sets to none Tuesday night, with set scores of 25-23, 25-20 and 25-14. Megan Voit finished with 31 set assists and three aces, while Gabby Heying added 13 kills.

The Crusaders are now 11-1 on the season and will host Milaca on Thursday night.

ELSEWHERE:

Alexandria 3, Rocori 2

Willmar 3, Sartell 2

Brainerd 3, Apollo 1

Girls Soccer

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Willmar 0

Fergus Falls 3, Rocori 0

Alexandria 3, Apollo 1

Zimmerman 3, St. John’s Prep 0

Heritage Christian Academy 3, Cathedral 0

Boys Soccer

Rocori 9, Fergus Falls 3

Zimmerman 4, St. John’s Prep 1

Brainerd 4, Tech 3

Apollo 3, Alexandria 1

Willmar 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0