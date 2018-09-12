Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, September 11th

The Cathedral Crusaders soccer teams posted a sweep of St. John's Prep Tuesday afternoon in a boys/girls doubleheader. The boys soccer team won by a 5-2 final score, and the girls won by a 9-0 final.

The Crusader girls were paced by Anika Wirth's hat trick, while Jenna Walsh and Caroline O'Driscoll each added a pair of goals in the big win. CHS goalie Toni Baynes earned the shutout, which improves the Crusaders to 2-2-1 on the season.

The boys team was led by Jake Manar's two goals, as well as Ian Strong's first varsity goal. The Crusader boys are now 4-3 overall this season.

ELSEWHERE:

Volleyball

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Pierz 2

Cathedral 3, Christian Heritage 0

Sartell 3, Tech 0

Boys Soccer

Sartell 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Apollo 3, Willmar 0

Brainerd 4, Rocori 3 (OT)

Girls Soccer

Sartell 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Elk River 6, Tech 0