Cathedral football in 2026 is looking to build on back to back appearances in section finals as they head into a new season. Cathedral head football coach Andrew Leintz joined me on WJON.

Last Season

Cathedral finished 7-4 in 2025 and that includes a pair of playoff wins and a loss to Eden Valley-Watkins 28-14 in the section finals. Enrollment changed at Cathedral prior to the 2025 season, so the Crusaders moved from a 3A school to a 2A school. That change affected who Cathedral played in both the regular season and the playoffs.

Top Returners

Cathedral graduated many key contributors from last year's team but Coach Leintz is excited about the group they have back. Some top returners include wide receiver/safety Howie Doke, offensive line/defensive line Tommy Robole, and running back/linebacker Nick Doschadis. Top newcomers include (QB/OLB) Nolan Longnecker, (RB/OLB) Evan Reggin, and (WR/OLB) Wyatt Falconer. Leintz says many of the newcomers competed against the varsity as JV players for a couple years and fared quite well.

Quarterback Battle

The starting quarterback position is a battle between senior Nolan Longnecker and junior Sam Pelzel. Leintz expects to select a starting quarterback prior to their scrimmage this week. He says he is looking for someone who can be a leader in the huddle throughout good and bad situations. Cathedral has approximately 35 players on the varsity roster but Leintz expects a couple more to join. He says he'd like to see more kids playing but he's focused on the kids who are there.

Kinzer Returns to Cathedral

Cathedral will have a new offensive coordinator this season. Jamie Kinzer (former Cathedral Head Coach) will fill that role with former offensive coordinator Joe Bromenshenkel leaving to become the head football coach at Sauk Centre High School. Leintz says the offensive may sound a bit different to go along with some unique plays they didn't run last season. He says the goal is to have balance in the run and pass game.

2026 Schedule

September 3 vs. Holdingford

September 11 vs. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City

September 18 at Kerhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

September 25 at Kimball

October 2 vs. Eden Valley-Watkins

October 9 vs. Paynesville

October 14 at Osakis

October 20 at Redwood Valley

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Andrew Leintz, click below.