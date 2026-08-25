The Apollo Eagles football team is looking to build off a disappointing 0-9 season in 2025 with an improved showing in 2026. Apollo head football coach Michael Beehler joined me on WJON.

Young Teams in 2025

Beehler says they had a very young team in 2025 and many of the players who were forced into action on the varsity squad gained valuable experience. He says they started a bunch of sophomores and juniors last season and those players are now juniors and seniors. Beehler believes the guys who've returned this season learned a lot last season and those things will help them this season.

Top Returners

Apollo has 18 seniors on the roster this season compared to just 9 a year ago. Beehler says Apollo's top returning players include members of their offensive and defensive lines. That includes sophomore Jack Gallus, senior Hayden Solberg, senior Tommy Herring, junior Tanner Skaalerud and senior Michael Bueckers.

May be a Running Team in 2026

Beehler would like to have a nice blend of run and pass but due to the strength of the offensive line, they may run the ball more this season. He believes they will do a better job controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball this season. Beehler expects to see a fair amount of kids as two-way starters, as it stands now, but could change if some younger guys step up into larger roles. He says Apollo has 43 players on the varsity roster, which is a similar amount compared to last year.

New Facilities

Apollo is seeing an upgrade in facilities. Beehler says the new indoor Apex Athletic complex, being built on the south side of the Apollo campus, will be used by many sports and that includes football. He says they won't play games in there but will use it for practices on occasion. Beehler says a new weight room is also being constructed and could be ready for use by December.

2026 Schedule:

September 3 at Osakis

September 11 at Rock Ridge

September 18 vs. Royalton

September 25 at Milaca

October 2 vs. Foley

October 9 vs. Pierz

October 14 at Holdingford

October 21 vs. Little Falls

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Michael Beehler, click below.