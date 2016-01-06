Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 5th
The Apollo Eagles boys hockey team won their 12th straight game Tuesday night by defeating Brainerd 2-0. The third-ranked Eagles started the season with a loss at Bemidji but have not lost since.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
Willmar 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Fergus Falls 3, Sartell 2
Tech 4, River Lakes 1
Cathedral 13, Prairie Center 0
Girls Hockey
St. Cloud 4, Brainerd 2
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 4, Fergus Falls 0
Rogers 2, River Lakes 1
Boys Basketball
Orono 70, ROCORI 55
Sauk Rapids-Rice 86, Willmar 71
Tech 57, Sartell 42
Albany 60, Cathedral 57
Girls Basketball
Alexandria 54, Sartell 32
Willmar 58, Apollo 41
New London-Spicer 45, ROCORI 23
Cathedral 62, Royalton 25