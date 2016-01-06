Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 5th

The Apollo Eagles boys hockey team won their 12th straight game Tuesday night by defeating Brainerd 2-0. The third-ranked Eagles started the season with a loss at Bemidji but have not lost since.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Willmar 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Fergus Falls 3, Sartell 2

Tech 4, River Lakes 1

Cathedral 13, Prairie Center 0

Girls Hockey

St. Cloud 4, Brainerd 2

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 4, Fergus Falls 0

Rogers 2, River Lakes 1

Boys Basketball

Orono 70, ROCORI 55

Sauk Rapids-Rice 86, Willmar 71

Tech 57, Sartell 42

Albany 60, Cathedral 57

Girls Basketball

Alexandria 54, Sartell 32

Willmar 58, Apollo 41

New London-Spicer 45, ROCORI 23

Cathedral 62, Royalton 25