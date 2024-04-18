What Keenan’s New Job Responsibilities Will Be At CCS

Earlier this week Emmett Keenan and Julie Murphy each received promotions at St. Cloud Catholic Community Schools and Cathedral High School. Keenan joined me on WJON to talk about his new title, which will take hold starting July 1. He will become Director of Student Activities, plus Alumni & Community Relations within Catholic Community Schools.

Keenan has been the Activities Director at Cathedral High School for the past 26 years and Julie Murphy has been Activities Assistant for nearly 20 years. She will become Associate Director of Student Activities starting July 1.

Keenan explains that he will step back from some of his Activities Director duties and will spend that time trying to engage and re-engage Cathedral Alums, supporters and the entire Central Minnesota community. He says they have a lot of cool things to talk about including their new building and new middle school concept. Keenan believes they need to continue to tell those stories to alums, past parents and to the community as a whole.

Keenan says some of these responsibilities used to be done by the Cathedral Development Office but this person was also responsible for doing other things. He says new Catholic Community School President David Fremo is leading the rebuilt of their advancement efforts. Keenan says a big responsibility for him will be to make sure all Cathedral stakeholders are engage and informed with what they are doing.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Emmett Keenan it is available below.