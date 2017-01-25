Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 24th
The St. Cloud boys hockey team fell to Alexandria by a 5-3 score Tuesday night at the MAC. Brad Amundson, Lars Olsen and Noah Bissett all scored goals for St. Cloud in the loss.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
Sartell 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Jake Rosenberger led the Sabres with a hat trick. Fergus Falls 6, River Lakes 2
Jack Kuhlman and Sam Howard scored for the Stars.
Boys Basketball
Fergus Falls 73, ROCORI 62
Sartell 83, Willmar 73
Sauk Rapids-Rice 68, Brainerd 63
Tech 48, Alexandria 32
Cathedral 69, Becker 61
Girls Hockey
St. Cloud 1, Alexandria 0 (OT)
Miranda Milbauer GWG in OT.
Fergus Falls 3, River Lakes 0
Girls Basketball
Zimmerman 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 40
Hutchinson 66, Apollo 52
Sartell 54, Becker 45