Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 24th

The St. Cloud boys hockey team fell to Alexandria by a 5-3 score Tuesday night at the MAC. Brad Amundson, Lars Olsen and Noah Bissett all scored goals for St. Cloud in the loss.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Sartell 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Jake Rosenberger led the Sabres with a hat trick. Fergus Falls 6, River Lakes 2

Jack Kuhlman and Sam Howard scored for the Stars.

Boys Basketball

Fergus Falls 73, ROCORI 62

Sartell 83, Willmar 73

Sauk Rapids-Rice 68, Brainerd 63

Tech 48, Alexandria 32

Cathedral 69, Becker 61

Girls Hockey

St. Cloud 1, Alexandria 0 (OT)

Miranda Milbauer GWG in OT.

Fergus Falls 3, River Lakes 0

Girls Basketball

Zimmerman 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 40

Hutchinson 66, Apollo 52

Sartell 54, Becker 45