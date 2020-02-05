Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, February 4th

The Apollo boys basketball team outlasted Willmar 73-71 in overtime Tuesday night. The Eagles are now 13-4 overall this season, and 6-3 in the Central Lakes Conference.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Sartell 73, Monticello 64

Rocori 74, Little Falls 59

Sauk Rapids-Rice 81, North Branch 78

Tech 90, Bemidji 87 (4 OT)

Perham 67, Cathedral 62

Boys Hockey

Rogers 3, St. Cloud 1

Hutchinson 4, River Lakes 2

Girls Basketball

Moorhead 67, Tech 33

Fergus Falls 89, Rocori 43

Sauk Rapids-Rice 90, Sartell 87

Cathedral 69, Milaca 68 (OT)

Girls Hockey

St. Cloud 5, Osseo 2