The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm topped the Sartell Sabres 4-3 Thursday night at Champion Field. Freshman Brady Posch pitched a complete game for Sauk Rapids-Rice.

ELSEWHERE:

Brainerd 2, Apollo 0

SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

5AAA

ROCORI 3, Dassel-Cokato 0

Becker 6, Zimmerman 0

Monticello 7, Cathedral 3

8AAA

Sauk Rapids 4, Apollo 1