Central MN High School Baseball Results

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

SATURDAY APRIL 27th

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS TOURNAMENT

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 5 CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 4

The Bulldogs come from behind to defeat the Crusaders in their invitational for the championship. They each collected five hits, including thee doubles and a very good pitching performance. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Brandon Carlson, he threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Reed Johnson threw six innings in relief, he gave up just two hits, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Josiah Utsch, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Braden Pung went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Abe Brunner was credited for a RBI. Bryce VanderBeek went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Esau Nelson earned a walk. Reed Johnson was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Eric Paulson went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Isaac Lieser went 1-for-1 and he earned two walks.

The Crusaders starting pitcher was Henry Schloe, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Charlie Dolan threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Crusaders offense was led by Nolan Bigauette, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Matt Primus earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Cayden Johnson went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jacob Oliver went 1-for-4 with a double. Tanner Staller went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Nick Plante earned a walk and he scored a run. Cade Simones earned a pair of walks, one stolen base and he scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 10 KMS FIGHTING SAINTS 1

The Bulldogs defeated their rivals the Fighting Saints in the first game of their tournament. They out hit them eight to three including a pair of doubles and they were aided by eight walks. Esau Nelson started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Josiah Utsch, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brayden Pung went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Abe Brunner earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Esau Nelson went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Peyton Hemmesch scored two runs. Isaac Lieser went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Reed Johnson earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brayden VanderBeek went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Bryce VanderBeek was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI. Owen Brick and Eric Paulson both earned a walk, Brock Bruontlett scored a run and Charlie Stang earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Fighting Saints starting pitcher was Jett Olson, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Hunter Engelke threw two innings, he gave up three hits and two runs. Kyler Payne threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and three walks. Their offense was led by Jett Olson, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Clayton Olson earned a walk. Jared Cortez went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Logan Ruddningen went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 3 LPGE THUNDER 0

The Crusaders defeated their foe the Thunder in their first Paynesville tournament game. They out hit the Thunder five to three. Their starting pitcher was Cade Simones, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Hamak threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Crusaders offense was led by Nolan Bigauette, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Tanner Staller earned a walk and he scored a run. Cade Simones went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Henry Schloe went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Jacob Oliver went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Matt Primus went 1-for-3 and Nick Plante earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run.

The Thunder starting pitcher was Carter Holman, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Hagen Brunkhorst, he went 1-for-2 with a walk and two stolen bases. Boston Mitzel went 1-for-2 with a walk and ha stolen base and Blake Bolton had a pair of walks. Kole Hinnenkamp went 1-for-3 and Carter Horan had a stolen base.

KMS FIGHTING SAINTS 11 LPGE THUNDER 0