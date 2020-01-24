Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, January 23rd

The Fergus Falls boys basketball team beat the Apollo Eagles 81-76 in overtime Thursday night. The loss is just the second of the season for Apollo, who falls to 12-2 with the loss.

The Eagles will play at Willmar Friday night.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Basketball

Tech 68, Sauk Rapids-Rice 58

Boys Basketball

Sartell 94, Rocori 59

Sauk Rapids-Rice 71, Tech 69

Cathedral 66, Little Falls 48

Boys Hockey

Alexandria 2, River Lakes 1

St. Cloud 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Girls Hockey

Alexandria 5, River Lakes 1