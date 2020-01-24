Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, January 23rd
The Fergus Falls boys basketball team beat the Apollo Eagles 81-76 in overtime Thursday night. The loss is just the second of the season for Apollo, who falls to 12-2 with the loss.
The Eagles will play at Willmar Friday night.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Basketball
Tech 68, Sauk Rapids-Rice 58
Boys Basketball
Sartell 94, Rocori 59
Sauk Rapids-Rice 71, Tech 69
Cathedral 66, Little Falls 48
Boys Hockey
Alexandria 2, River Lakes 1
St. Cloud 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Girls Hockey
Alexandria 5, River Lakes 1