The Apollo girls basketball team upset #5 Willmar 53-43 Thursday night at Apollo High School. The win snapped Willmar's 11 game winning streak, while improving Apollo to 15-8 overall and 10-3 in the Central Lakes Conference.

Lariah Washington led the Eagles with 31 points in the win.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Basketball

Brainerd 70, Sartell 53

Cathedral 54, Zimmerman 38

Boys Basketball

Big Lake 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 62