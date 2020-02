The Sauk Centre boys basketball team beat Cathedral 86-82 Monday night. The loss drops the Crusaders to 7-10 on the season.

Jake Meyer led CHS with a career-high 36 points, while Jacob Stolzenberg added 19 in the loss.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Rocori 66, Becker 44

Boys Hockey

Brainerd 13, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

River Lakes 5, Willmar 0