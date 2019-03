The Cathedral Crusader boys basketball team beat Foley 98-66 Monday night. The Crusaders are now 15-6 on the season with the win.

Jackson Jangula scored 20 points to become just the ninth player in Cathedral history with 1,000 career points. Jacob Stolzenberg led CHS with 22 points in the rout.

The Crusaders will host Albany Thursday night.

ELSEWHERE:

Alexandria 65, Sartell 54

Girls Basketball

Willmar 76, Tech 26