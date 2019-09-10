Prep Sports Schedule: Tuesday, September 10th

The Sauk Rapids-Rice girls soccer team travels to Fergus Falls Tuesday night for a matchup with the Otters. The Storm fell 3-1 to Brainerd Monday night in one of the few matches that wasn't rained out in the area.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Soccer

Rocori @ Tech 7 PM

Sartell @ Apollo 7 PM

Melrose @ Cathedral 7 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls 7 PM

Boys Soccer

Apollo @ Sartell 5 PM

Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Tech @ Rocori 5:30 PM

Volleyball

Sartell @ Fergus Falls

Buffalo @ Rocori

Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Tech @ Apollo