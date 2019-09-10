Prep Sports Schedule: Tuesday, September 10th
The Sauk Rapids-Rice girls soccer team travels to Fergus Falls Tuesday night for a matchup with the Otters. The Storm fell 3-1 to Brainerd Monday night in one of the few matches that wasn't rained out in the area.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Soccer
Rocori @ Tech 7 PM
Sartell @ Apollo 7 PM
Melrose @ Cathedral 7 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls 7 PM
Boys Soccer
Apollo @ Sartell 5 PM
Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Tech @ Rocori 5:30 PM
Volleyball
Sartell @ Fergus Falls
Buffalo @ Rocori
Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Tech @ Apollo