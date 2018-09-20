Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, September 20th

With heavy rain predicted in the St. Cloud area Thursday, many local teams will be watching the radar to see if they will be able to get their soccer matches in this afternoon and evening.

As of now, nearly all metro area schools are scheduled to play tonight, with the Cathedral boys soccer team the lone exception.

Girls Soccer

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Rocori 5:30 PM

Alexandria @ Tech (SCSU) 7 PM

Apollo @ Fergus Falls 7 PM

Sartell @ Brainerd 7 PM

Boys Soccer

Brainerd @ Sartell 5 PM

Rocori @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Tech @ Alexandria 7 PM

Apollo @ Bemidji 7 PM

Volleyball

Alexandria @ Apollo

Brainerd @ Tech

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar

Fergus Falls @ Rocori