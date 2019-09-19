Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, September 19th
The Sartell girls soccer team will look to win its fourth straight match Thursday night when they travel across town to take on the Tech Tigers.
The Sabres are 4-4 overall this season, and 3-3 in the Central Lakes Conference. The Tigers check in at 4-5, with their conference record currently at 3-2.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Soccer
Zimmerman @ Cathedral 7 PM
Apollo @ Rocori 5:30 PM
Boys Soccer
Tech @ Sartell 5 PM
Rocori @ Apollo 7 PM
Zimmerman @ Cathedral 5 PM
Volleyball
Apollo @ Rocori 7 PM
Sartell @ Tech 7 PM
Albany @ Cathedral 7 PM