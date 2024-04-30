What Vikings’ Quarterbacks Wore #9? McCarthy Will Be the 4th
The Vikings traded up in the NFL draft last Thursday to select quarterback J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy wore #9 at Michigan and will wear #9 with the Vikings. He isn't the first Viking quarterback to wear that number.
Past Vikings quarterbacks to wear #9 include Tommy Kramer from 1977-1989, Jim McMahon in 1993 and Brooks Bollinger from 2006-2007. The only other player to wear #9 with the Vikings was kicker Scott Sisson in 1996.