What Vikings’ Quarterbacks Wore #9? McCarthy Will Be the 4th

The Vikings traded up in the NFL draft last Thursday to select quarterback J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy wore #9 at Michigan and will wear #9 with the Vikings. He isn't the first Viking quarterback to wear that number.

Get our free mobile app

Photo provided by Jay Caldwell Photo provided by Jay Caldwell loading...

Past Vikings quarterbacks to wear #9 include Tommy Kramer from 1977-1989, Jim McMahon in 1993 and Brooks Bollinger from 2006-2007. The only other player to wear #9 with the Vikings was kicker Scott Sisson in 1996.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...