What Vikings’ Quarterbacks Wore #9? McCarthy Will Be the 4th

The Vikings traded up in the NFL draft last Thursday to select quarterback J.J. McCarthy.  McCarthy wore #9 at Michigan and will wear #9 with the Vikings.  He isn't the first Viking quarterback to wear that number.

Past Vikings quarterbacks to wear #9 include Tommy Kramer from 1977-1989, Jim McMahon in 1993 and Brooks Bollinger from 2006-2007.  The only other player to wear #9 with the Vikings was kicker Scott Sisson in 1996.

 

