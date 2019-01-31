Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, January 31st

It's rivalry Thursday when the Apollo Eagles girls basketball team hosts the Tech Tigers at Apollo High School. Tip off is set for 7:15 p.m.

The Eagles, who took the first matchup of the season at Tech High School in December 78-43, are 12-7 on the season. The Tigers check in at 6-12.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Basketball

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell

Rocori @ Alexandria

Cathedral @ Milaca

Boys Hockey

Willmar @ River Lakes

Sartell @ St. Cloud

Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Girls Hockey

St. Cloud @ Storm N Sabres

Willmar @ River Lakes